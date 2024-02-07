The Download: China’s chiplets, and OpenAI’s DALL-E 3 watermarking

1 DALL-E 3 will embed images with watermarks and metadata

Which should make it way easier to identify whether an image is AI-generated. (The Verge)

+ Meta reckons a standard form of industry-wide labeling would make sense. (NYT $)

+ OpenAI and DeepMind are getting impatient with the UK government. (FT $)

2 Texas telecoms firms have been accused of making deepfake Biden calls

Between 5,000—25,000 bogus calls were made urging people not to vote. (Politico)

3 A coalition of US states are pushing for heat pumps in your home

Here’s hoping the industry can make enough to meet demand, then. (Wired $)

+ Everything you need to know about the wild world of heat pumps. (MIT Technology Review)

4 Google is parting ways with a human AI training team

Its AI could end up training other AI systems in lieu of human annotators. (Rest of World)

+ The people paid to train AI are outsourcing their work… to AI. (MIT Technology Review)

5 Abortion access activists are throwing their weight behind the Democrat party

They’re shelving concerns surrounding Roe and pro-choice messaging to focus on the bigger picture. (Vox)

+ A controversial abortion pill study has been retracted. (Wired $)

+ Texas is trying out new tactics to restrict access to abortion pills online. (MIT Technology Review)

6 AI is making it easier to design complex chips

Which is handy, given that there aren’t enough US engineers to take on the challenge. (WSJ $)

+ These simple design rules could turn the chip industry on its head. (MIT Technology Review)

7 Anyone can join Bluesky now

How many people are still in the market for a Twitter alternative, is the question. (Bloomberg $)

+ Have you skeeted yet? (TechCrunch)

+ Decentralized social media services was one of our Breakthrough Technologies for 2024. (MIT Technology Review)

8 The race is on to find submerged cities before it’s too late

Climate change and coastal development is making the job decidedly tougher. (Motherboard)

+ An asteroid sample may hold clues to other ocean-covered worlds. (New Scientist $)