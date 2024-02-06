Why China is betting big on chiplets

Because of their potential to support continued growth in the post–Moore’s Law era, MIT Technology Review chose chiplets as one of the 10 Breakthrough Technologies of 2024. Powerful companies in the chip sector, like AMD, Intel, and Apple, have already used the technology in their products.

For those companies, chiplets are one of several ways that the semiconductor industry could keep increasing the computing power of chips despite their physical limits. But for Chinese chip companies, they could reduce the time and costs needed to develop more powerful chips domestically and supply growing, vital technology sectors like AI. And to turn that potential into reality, these companies need to invest in the chip-packaging technologies that connect chiplets into one device.

“Developing the kinds of advanced packaging technologies required to leverage chiplet design is undoubtedly on China’s to-do list,” says Cameron McKnight-MacNeil, a process analyst at the semiconductor intelligence firm TechInsights. “China is known to have some of the fundamental underlying technologies for chiplet deployment.”

A shortcut to higher-performance chips

The US government has used export blacklists to restrict China’s semiconductor industry development for several years. One such sanction, imposed in October 2022, banned selling to China any technology that can be used to build 14-nanometer-generation chips (a relatively advanced but not cutting-edge class) as well as more advanced ones.

For years, the Chinese government has looked for ways to overcome the resulting bottleneck in chipmaking, but breakthroughs in areas like lithography—the process of using light to transfer a design pattern onto the silicon base material—could take decades to pull off. Today, China still lags in chip-manufacturing capability relative to companies in Taiwan, the Netherlands, and elsewhere. “Although we’ve now seen [China’s Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation] produce seven-nanometer chips, we suspect that production is expensive and low yield,” says McKnight-MacNeil.

Chiplet technology, however, promises a way to get around the restriction. By separating the functions of a chip into multiple chiplet modules, it reduces the difficulty of making each individual part. If China can’t buy or make a single piece of a powerful chip, it could connect some less-advanced chiplets that it does have the ability to make. Together, they could potentially achieve a similar level of computing power to the chips that the US is blocking China from accessing, if not more.