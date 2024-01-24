The Download: how China’s regulating robotaxis

Not many technologies have had such a roller-coaster ride in the past year as robotaxis. In just a few months they went from San Francisco’s new darling to a national scandal after a car operated by Cruise, one of the leading companies in the business, was involved in a serious accident.

Other than rebuilding the public trust that was lost last year, robotaxi companies are also struggling to find a realistic business model. It’s not a moonshot idea anymore, but it’s also not a viable business yet either.

Zeyi Yang, our China reporter, published a piece yesterday looking at where the industry is going this year. While it mostly focuses on the situation in the US, he’s also paying close attention to the industry’s Chinese players. Read his story about what’s happening in China’s robotaxi scene.

Correction: The story we ran yesterday, What’s next for robotaxis in 2024, has been updated to clarify that Cruise’s October accident was not fatal.

