The Download: exascale computing, and AI takes on geometry

In May 2022, the global supercomputer rankings were shaken up by the launch of Frontier. It’s the fastest supercomputer in the world, and can perform as many calculations in one second as 100,000 laptops.

With its launch, the era of exascale computing officially began. Several more such exascale computers will soon join its ranks, from the US, Europe, and reportedly also China. Scientists and engineers are eager to use these turbocharged computers to advance a range of fields. And the progress won’t stop here. Read the full story.

—Sophia Chen

Exascale computers is one of MIT Technology Review’s 10 Breakthrough Technologies for 2024. Check out the rest of the list and vote for the final 11th breakthrough—we’ll reveal the winner in April.

+ What’s next for the world’s fastest supercomputers. Scientists have begun running experiments on the world’s first official exascale machine, while facilities worldwide build other machines to join the ranks. Read the full story.

Google DeepMind’s new AI system can solve complex geometry problems

The news: Google DeepMind has created an AI system that can solve complex geometry problems. The program combines a language model with a type of AI called a symbolic engine, which uses symbols and logical rules to make deductions. These two approaches work together to solve difficult mathematical problems.