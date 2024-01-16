The Download: Apple Vision Pro, and how AI judges gymnastics

History is littered with doomed face computers. Google Glass, Microsoft HoloLens, and even Meta’s Quest line all flopped. Now, it’s Apple’s turn to try.

At the start of next month, Apple plans to start shipping its new Vision Pro, the company’s first mixed-reality headset. Its commercial success is very much an open question, but the Vision Pro is no doubt a breakthrough device, with a display radically better than any that has come before.

There are some big remaining questions though, above all: What will people use it for? Read the full story.

—Amy Nordrum

