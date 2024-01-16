How AI is changing gymnastics judging 

These championships were the first time the technology, formally known as the Judging Support System, or JSS, had been used on every apparatus in a gymnastics competition—and its first use in a competition that could make or break an athlete’s Olympic dreams. While the AI judging system did not replace human judges—rather, it was available to help judges review routines in case of an inquiry or a “blocked score”—it still marked a watershed moment for the sport that was years in the making. The International Gymnastics Federation (known as FIG, its initials in French) first used JSS to judge pommel horse, rings, and vault back at the 2019 World Championships before adding more events at different competitions each year.

There are obvious upsides to using this kind of technology in competition. Human gymnastics judges must have an eye for quick, tiny movements: the point of a toe, the angle of a split (did she hit 180?), the slightest bend at the hip. AI could help take the guesswork out of the technicalities. And even as AI has been shown to perpetuate bias in other fields, from housing to hiring, JSS proponents believe it can eliminate biases in this case, making the sport both more fair and more transparent for viewers and for the gymnasts themselves.

“There are a lot of 50/50 decisions that judges need to make during competitions,” says FIG’s Steve Butcher, who previously served as sport director for the organization and is now the president of the element-recognition working group for Fujitsu, the company that developed the AI. “No one wants to make the wrong call in the Olympic Games or World Championships or any competition where something major would be on the line.”

At the same time, others fear AI judging will take away something that makes gymnastics special. Gymnastics is a subjective sport, like diving or dressage, where factors like nationality, body type, the location of a judge’s chair, and vague concepts like “artistry” and “performance” affect scores. Technology could eliminate the judges’ role in crafting a narrative. Consider that Nadia Comaneci’s first “perfect” 10 at the 1976 Olympics wasn’t perfect; she shuffled her feet on her landing. But the routine went down in gymnastics history thanks to creative judging, a reward for a certain je ne sais quoi Comaneci brought to the mat.

In Nadia Comaneci's famed 1976 Olympic performace, the scoreboard showed a score of 1.0 because it was only made to display two digits instead of the three needed to show her 10.0 final score. AP IMAGES (LEFT), GETTY IMAGES

“You have to have a little bit of subjectivity in the sport,” says Kim Tanskanen, an elite gymnastics coach from Finland. “To take that all away, for me, takes away the fun of the sport and the excitement of it.”

For better or worse, AI has officially infiltrated the world of gymnastics. The question now is whether it really makes it fairer.