The Download: heat pumps, and getting drugs to the brain

We’ve entered the era of the heat pump. Heat pumps are appliances that can cool and heat spaces using electricity. Many buildings today are still heated with fossil fuels, specifically natural gas. Switching to electric heat pumps that run on renewable energy could help them to cut their emissions dramatically.

While heat pumps have been used in buildings since the mid-20th century, the technology is breaking through in a new way. New approaches are enabling them to reach higher temperatures, which could allow the technology to help clean up industrial manufacturing. However, there are still big challenges ahead. Read the full story.

—Casey Crownhart

Heat pumps are one of MIT Technology Review’s 10 Breakthrough Technologies for 2024. Check out the rest of the list and vote for the final 11th breakthrough—we’ll reveal the winner in April.

