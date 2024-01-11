The Download: enhanced geothermal systems, and promising climate tech

Geothermal heat, an abundant and carbon-­free energy source, offers an alternative to fossil fuels that doesn’t vary with the weather or time of day. However, conventional geothermal plants require specific geological conditions—in particular, permeable rocks with water sources.



Because of this, geothermal accounts for less than 1% of global renewables capacity. But an emerging technology could let us exploit even more of the heat beneath our feet.



Enhanced geothermal systems allow companies to access geothermal heat in new locations, cracking open relatively solid rocks at depths much greater than existing geothermal wells. Water is then injected into these rocks to generate steam, which subsequently drives turbines to produce electricity. But the technology is not without potential risks. Read the full story.

—June Kim

