The Download: weight-loss drugs, and the future of offshore wind

One-third of US adults have obesity, a condition that makes them more susceptible to heart disease, diabetes, and cancer. However, there’s huge hope that anti-obesity drugs—including Wegovy and Mounjaro—could help address this public health crisis.

While most were originally developed to treat type 2 diabetes, these medications help people lose weight by suppressing their appetite when injected once a week at home. Success stories are everywhere online.

These drugs aren’t perfect. Many patients must stay on the drugs for life to keep the weight off, and the long-term impacts of these treatments remain unknown. Nevertheless, the treatments could improve the health of millions of people. Read the full story.

—Abdullahi Tsanni

Weight-loss drugs is one of MIT Technology Review’s 10 Breakthrough Technologies for 2024. Check out the rest of the list and vote for the final 11th breakthrough—we’ll reveal the winner in April.

+ We’ve never understood how hunger works. But researchers think they’re getting closer to finally determining how this basic drive functions. Check out Adam Piore’s fascinating story.

What’s next for offshore wind