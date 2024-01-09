The Download: what to expect in AI in 2024

When OpenAI launched ChatGPT in November 2022, nobody knew what was coming. But that low-key release changed everything, and by January, ChatGPT had become the fastest-growing web app ever.

That was only the beginning. In February, Microsoft and Google revealed rival plans to combine chatbots with search—plans that reimagined our daily interactions with the internet. And while early demos weren’t great, the genie wasn’t going back in its bottle.

Never has such radical new technology gone from experimental prototype to consumer product so fast and at such scale. And what’s clear is that we haven’t even begun to make sense of it all, let alone reckon with its impact. Read the full story.

—Will Douglas Heaven

AI for everything is one of MIT Technology Review’s 10 Breakthrough Technologies for 2024. Check out the rest of the list and vote for the final 11th breakthrough—we’ll reveal the winner in April.

+ If you’re interested in learning more, check out Will’s story on the six big questions that will dictate the future of generative AI, for better or worse.

What to expect from the coming year in AI