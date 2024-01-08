The Download: Introducing MIT Technology Review’s 10 Breakthrough Technologies for 2024

The start of a new year offers a great opportunity to reflect while also thinking about what’s to come. That is especially true for us, as this year marks the 125th anniversary of MIT Technology Review.



And so it’s fitting that we kick off the year with our annual list of 10 Breakthrough Technologies that our reporters and editors think will have the biggest impact on the world in the years to come. We began putting this list together in early summer last year, and have debated over it ever since.

Read the full list of our 10 Breakthrough Technologies, and if you’re interested in hearing more about what did and didn’t make the cut this year, tune into our LinkedIn Live today at 14:30 EST, which you can register for here. You can also vote for the 11th technology you think is missing from our shortlist here—we’ll be revealing the winner in April.

The list is front and center in our latest print issue, which is all about innovation and includes some fascinating stories, such as:

+ Scientists have spent decades trying to unravel the intricate mysteries of the human appetite. Now, they may be on the verge of finally understanding how hunger works. Read the full story.



+ Quantum computing is taking on its biggest challenge: noise. Unless noise can be tamed, a quantum computer will never surpass what a classical computer can do. Read the full story.



+ How electricity could help to drive down the carbon footprint of cement production.



+ Machine learning is helping researchers in the quest to forecast earthquakes in time to help people find safety. Read the full story.



+ The race to produce rare earth materials. China has dominated the market for rare earth elements, but US scientists and companies are scrambling to catch up. Read the full story.



Four lessons from 2023 that tell us where AI regulation is going

2023 was a blockbuster year for AI regulation, and this coming year is guaranteed to bring even more action.



Tech usually moves much faster than regulation, with lawmakers increasingly challenged to stay up to speed with the technology itself while devising new ways to craft sustainable, future-proof laws.

So what did last year teach us? And what’s around the corner? There’s so much to try to stay on top of in terms of policy, but senior tech policy reporter Tate Ryan-Mosley has broken down what you need to know into four takeaways. Read the full story.

This story is from The Technocrat, our weekly newsletter giving you the inside track on all things power, politics, and Silicon Valley. Sign up to receive it in your inbox every Friday.