The hunter-gatherer groups at the heart of a microbiome gold rush

Not too long ago, the line of thinking was that the more diverse your diet, the better. Now Allen-Vercoe isn’t so sure. People who live in big cities have such a wide range of food options that they can eat a different meal every day of the month. But they are thought to have some of the “least healthy” microbiomes, she says.

And for all we know, people in industrialized societies may have lost microbes because they no longer serve any purpose in our diet. Maybe they would be likely to cause an infection. Maybe doing away with some of them is really no great loss after all. Maybe the rise of chronic illness is only correlated with the loss of microbial diversity, and other factors are responsible.

Because microbes evolve and adapt to their environments, we should expect the microbiomes of people who live in cities to look different from those of people who live in forests. “There is no archetypal microbiome that everyone should [aspire to],” says Good. “Your microbiome is a reflection of your intimate interaction with your surrounding ecosystem, including the foliage, the air, the water, the food—and that all plays a role in driving the diversity of the microbiome within your gut and on your skin.”

A Yanomami community member collects water from the environment. YANOMAMI FOUNDATION

Good says his friends have asked him for samples to give themselves transplants. “I’m like, are you kidding?” he says. “You can’t just wholesale transfer the microbiome of the Yanomami to a non-Yanomami and think you’re going to do well.”

Kostic doesn’t think it’s a good idea either, despite the concluding note in his paper. “I think there are dangers to it,” he says. “We don’t quite know how industrialized folks will respond to all of these microbes that we haven’t really seen … in our lifetimes.”

At any rate, hunter-gatherer societies are not definitive paragons of health. While people in these groups may have lower rates of chronic diseases than people in industrialized places, they experience higher rates of infectious diseases. And because of a lack of health care, those diseases are more likely to be fatal. “Hunter-gatherer communities have the highest rates of infant mortality,” adds Crittenden.

At the moment, the hunt for pristine microbiomes is a bit like a gold rush—one in which no one is sure what gold is, exactly, or whether it will ultimately prove valuable. Allen-Vercoe has spent years growing gut microbes in her lab to learn more about the chemicals they produce and how they might affect our health. She and her colleagues study collections of microbes in a bioreactor they call the Robogut, which is designed to simulate the conditions of human intestines.

For all that work, she says, we have got a long way to go before we can start piecing together what a healthy microbiome looks like. “We still don’t know what a perfect microbiome is,” Allen-Vercoe says. Perhaps there is no such thing.