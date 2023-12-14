The Download: what we learned from COP28, and an advance for household robots

1 Google’s AI search tool could upend the internet

Publishers in particular fear it could take a sledgehammer to their traffic. (WSJ $)

+ OpenAI is partnering with a major publisher. (The Guardian)

+ Chatbots could one day replace search engines. Here’s why that’s a terrible idea. (MIT Technology Review)



2 Tesla has to update nearly all 2 million of its vehicles in the US

To address a defect in the autopilot system. (The Verge)

+ Here’s what to do if you’re affected. (WP $)



3 What you need to know about plastic pollution

One fact stands out: the US produces more plastic waste than any other country. (one5c)

+ Think that your plastic is being recycled? Think again. (MIT Technology Review)

4 What’s the point of Meta’s smart glasses? 👓

Despite all the time and money thrown at them, they still lack a killer app. (NYT $)

+ Why Facebook is using Ray-Ban to stake a claim on our faces. (MIT Technology Review)



5 Amazon is under growing pressure

If tons of its products come from China anyway, why not buy from its Chinese competitors? (The Atlantic $)

+ The counterfeit lawsuits that scoop up hundreds of Chinese Amazon sellers at once. (MIT Technology Review)



6 Apple could sign X’s death warrant

Soon it could become such a toxic platform it violates Apple’s standards, triggering a removal from its app store. (Bloomberg $)

+ X’s ad revenue reportedly fell by $1.5 billion this year. (Ars Technica)



7 Why weight loss drugs are so significant

Their impact will ripple across our societies over the coming years. (New Yorker $)

+ Weight-loss injections have taken over the internet. But what does this mean for people IRL? (MIT Technology Review)



8 How much time should we spend on our phones at Christmas? 🎄📱

I’d say that it really depends on how bearable your family is. (Wired $)

+ There still isn’t much evidence to back up claims that social media is bad for teens. (NBC)



9 AI astrology is getting out of hand

It’s all fun and games until it starts instructing people to ditch things they find healthy and useful. (The Atlantic $)



10 Taylor Swift fans literally rocked the Earth

People danced so enthusiastically at her gig in Seattle that it was picked up by the Pacific Northwest Seismic Network. (The Economist $)

Quote of the day

“Grok is woke unfortunately.”

—Right-wing US podcaster Tim Pool expresses his annoyance at the fact that Elon Musk’s ‘anti-woke’ AI chatbot seems to express just as left-leaning views as any of its rivals.

The big story

Inside Australia’s plan to survive bigger, badder bushfires