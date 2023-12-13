Yahoo’s decades-long China controversy and the responsibility of tech companies

It’s a perennial debate: whether American tech companies are contributing to government control of the internet in China. But long before Apple ceded control of local user data to the state or Microsoft was found to have partnered with a Chinese military-run university on artificial-intelligence research, there was Yahoo.

Back in the early 2000s, Yahoo was operating a popular search engine and email service in China, and it was one of the first tech companies to be found sharing user information with the Chinese government, leading to the imprisonment of a number of Chinese citizens. The ensuing attention and subsequent lawsuit against Yahoo from the families of two political prisoners landed a big blow against the company.

All this probably seems like a lifetime ago, but my colleague Eileen Guo has found that the consequences of Yahoo’s actions are still very much felt today.

Back then, to settle that lawsuit and climb out of its PR crisis, the company set up the Yahoo Human Rights Fund (YHRF) to aid other victims in similar situations. While the move earned enough positive attention for Yahoo at the time, YHRF was something of a disaster—at least that’s what a new lawsuit alleges. This suit was brought by six Chinese former political prisoners, who had all kinds of trouble receiving assistance from YHRF; they allege it squandered millions of dollars and spent only a tiny fraction of its total funds on cyber dissidents like them.

You can read all the details of Eileen’s investigation—including new information about how the fund was managed and what Yahoo did (or didn’t do) in response—here.

Today I want to share with you a little of the story behind the story.

Eileen, MIT Technology Review’s senior reporter for features and investigations, first heard about the case from a Twitter thread by Times Wang, the lawyer representing the men now suing Yahoo and other defendants with connections to YHRF. Wang described how he fought for years, often alone, against the onetime tech giant and the organizations it had entrusted to run the fund.

“What really stood out to me was that I had never heard of this happening before,” says Eileen, referring to Yahoo’s turning over user information to the Chinese security apparatus. “It just seemed crazy to me that this had happened and that we don’t talk about it anymore.”