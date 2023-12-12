Mapping the micro and macro of biology with spatial omics and AI

Spatial omics refers to the ability to measure the activity of biomolecules (RNA, DNA, proteins, and other omics) in situ—directly from tissue samples. This is important because many biological processes are controlled by highly localized interactions between cells that take place in spatially heterogeneous tissue environments. Spatial omics allows previously unobservable cellular organization and biological events to be viewed in unprecedented detail.

A few years ago, these technologies were just prototypes in a handful of labs around the world. They worked only on frozen tissue and they required impractically large amounts of precious tissue biopsies. But as these challenges have been overcome and the technologies commercialized by life science technology providers, these tools have become available to the wider scientific community. Spatial omics technologies are now improving at a rapid pace, increasing the number of biomolecules that can be profiled from hundreds to tens of thousands, while increasing resolution to single-cell and even subcellular scales.

Complementary advances in data and AI will expand the impact of spatial omics on life sciences and health care—while also raising new questions. How are we going to generate the large datasets that are necessary to make clinically relevant discoveries? What will data scientists see in spatial omics data through the lens of AI?

Discovery requires large-scale spatial omics datasets

Several areas of life science are already benefiting from discoveries made possible by spatial omics, with the biggest impacts in cancer and neurodegenerative disease research. However, spatial omics technologies are very new, and experiments are challenging and costly to execute. Most present studies are performed by single institutions and include only a few dozen patients. Complex cell interactions are highly patient-specific, and they cannot be fully understood from these small cohorts. Researchers need the data to enable hypothesis generation and discovery.

This requires a shift in mentality toward collaborative projects, which can generate large-scale reference datasets both on healthy organs and human diseases. Initiatives such as The Cancer Genome Atlas (TCGA) have transformed our understanding of cancer. Similar large-scale spatial omics efforts are needed to systematically interrogate the role of spatial organization in healthy and diseased tissues; they will generate large datasets to fuel many discovery programs. In addition, collaborative initiatives steer further improvement of spatial omics technologies, generate data standards and infrastructures for data repositories, and drive the development and adoption of computational tools and algorithms.

At Owkin we are pioneering the generation of such datasets. In June 2023, we launched an initiative to create the world largest spatial omics dataset in cancer, with a vision to include data from 7,000 patients with seven difficult-to-treat cancers. The project, known as MOSAIC (Multi-Omics Spatial Atlas in Cancer), won’t stop at the data generation, but will mine the data to learn disease biology and identify new molecular targets against which to design new drugs.

Owkin is well placed to drive this kind of initiative. We can tap a vast network of collaborating hospitals across the globe: to create the MOSAIC dataset, we are working with five world-class cancer research hospitals. And we have deep experience in AI: In the last five years, we have published 54 research papers generating AI methodological innovation and building predictive models in several disease areas, including many types of cancer.

AI's transformative role in discovering new biology

Spatial omics was recognized as method of the year 2020 by Nature Methods, and it was named one of the top 10 emerging technologies by the World Economic Forum in 2023—alongside generative AI.