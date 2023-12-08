Here’s a sneak peek at what made our 2024 list of 10 Breakthrough Technologies

Our new 2024 list of 10 Breakthrough Technologies won't come out until January. But I recently gave attendees at EmTech MIT a sneak peek at one item that made the list—weight-loss drugs. Caroline Apovian, co-director of the Center for Weight Management and Wellness at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, Massachusetts, then joined me on stage to discuss what these new obesity treatments will mean for public health. You can watch that special announcement and our full discussion below.