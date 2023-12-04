The Download: cleantech 2.0, and ‘jury duty’ on Chinese delivery apps

1 Inside the bitter feuds that will shape the future of AI

It seems most of today’s top AI companies were born out of arguments between rich, egomaniacal men. (NYT $)

+ How Microsoft navigated the recent OpenAI board turmoil. (New Yorker $)

+ OpenAI agreed to buy $51 million of AI chips from a startup backed by Sam Altman. (Wired $)

+ Adam D'Angelo helped to fire Altman. Now he has to work with him. (WSJ $)

+ Not every AI expert thinks superintelligence is on its way. (CNBC)



2 Satellite images suggest nearly 98,000 buildings in Gaza are damaged

The pictures were taken before the seven-day suspension of hostilities, which has now ended. (BBC)

+ Inside the satellite tech being used to reveal the extent of Gaza's destruction. (Scientific American $)



3 A group of 56 nations have agreed to phase out coal

Including the US, which sends a strong signal. (AP $)

+ Why the UN climate talks are a moment of reckoning for oil and gas companies. (MIT Technology Review)

+ Climate experts are furious with the head of COP28 for spreading misinformation. (Sky)



4 We badly need to regulate AI in medicine

Here’s how we might approach that mammoth task. (Proto.Life)

+ Artificial intelligence is infiltrating health care. We shouldn't let it make all the decisions. (MIT Technology Review)



5 Ozempic makes people want to drink less alcohol 🍷

Researchers need to collect more data to understand why, but it’s a potentially promising finding. (Wired $)

+ Weight-loss injections have taken over the internet. But what does this mean for people IRL? (MIT Technology Review)



6 As X descends into chaos, news outlets are turning to Reddit

The trouble is, it’s a very different beast. (WP $)

+ X is still struggling to lure back advertisers. (The Guardian)



7 What it’s like to get your hamburgers delivered by drone

Fun… but probably not economically viable, in the long-run. (The Information $)

+ Food delivery by drone is just part of daily life in Shenzhen. (MIT Technology Review)



8 Kiss is becoming a ‘virtual-only’ band

Their avatars can stay on tour forever, while the actual members of the group put their feet up. (BBC)



9 You probably don’t need that shiny new tech gadget this Christmas 📱

The days of constant, rapid advancements in consumer tech are over. (The Guardian)



10 Inside the audacious plan to bring the dodo back from the dead

The plan is to reintroduce it to its once-native habitat in Mauritius. (CNN)

+ It might never work out. But wouldn't it be cool if it did? (MIT Technology Review)

