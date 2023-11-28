The Download: COP28 controversy and the future of families

I’ve combed the internet to find you today’s most fun/important/scary/fascinating stories about technology.

1 Instagram recommends sexual content to adults that follow kids

Test accounts were served risqué posts and disturbing videos. (WSJ $)

+ Meta was aware it had millions of underage users, a complaint alleges. (NYT $)

2 The first transatlantic flight powered by alternative fuels has taken off

Waste fats and corn leftovers are fueling the flight between London and New York. (BBC)

+ Here are the key phrases you need to know to understand climate change. (Vox)

+ Everything you need to know about the wild world of alternative jet fuels. (MIT Technology Review)

3 The United Arab Emirates planned to strike oil deals during COP28

Which doesn’t seem terribly climate-friendly. (BBC)

+ A UAE AI firm is believed to have covertly worked with Chinese companies. (NYT $)

+ China’s own carbon emissions are on course to peak soon. (Economist $)

4 Starlink can only operate in Gaza with Israel’s approval

That’s according to Elon Musk, who is visiting Israel currently. (FT $)

5 Foxconn is struggling to build iPhones in India

So the manufacturer started shipping over skilled workers from China. (Rest of World)

6 The world’s banana supply is in serious trouble 🍌

A deadly fungus is sweeping through crops—and there’s no known cure. (Bloomberg $)