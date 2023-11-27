The Download: unpacking OpenAI Q* hype, and X’s financial woes

While we still don’t know all the details, there have been reports that researchers at OpenAI had made a “breakthrough” in AI that alarmed staff members. The claim is that they came up with a new way to make powerful AI systems and had created a new model, called Q* (pronounced Q star), that was able to perform grade-school level math.

Some at OpenAI reportedly believe this could be a breakthrough in the company’s quest to build artificial general intelligence, a much-hyped concept of an AI system that is smarter than humans.

So what’s actually going on? And why is grade-school math such a big deal? Our senior AI reporter Melissa Heikkilä called some experts to find out how big of a deal any such breakthrough would really be. Here’s what they had to say.

The must-reads

I’ve combed the internet to find you today’s most fun/important/scary/fascinating stories about technology.

1 X is hemorrhaging millions in advertising revenue

Internal documents show the company is in an even worse position than previously thought. (NYT $)

+ Misinformation ‘super-spreaders’ on X are reportedly eligible for payouts from its ad revenue sharing program. (The Verge)

+ It’s not just you: tech billionaires really are becoming more unbearable. (The Guardian)



2 The brakes seem to now be off on AI development 📈

With Sam Altman’s return to OpenAI, the ‘accelerationists’ have come out on top. (WSJ $)

+ Inside the mind of OpenAI’s chief scientist, Ilya Sutskever. (MIT Technology Review)



3 How Norway got heat pumps into two-thirds of its households

Mostly by making it the cheaper choice for people. (The Guardian)

+ Everything you need to know about the wild world of heat pumps. (MIT Technology Review)



4 How your social media feeds shape how you see the Israel-Gaza war

Masses of content are being pumped out, rarely with any nuance or historical understanding. (BBC)

+ China tried to keep kids off social media. Now the elderly are hooked. (Wired $)



5 US regulators have surprisingly little scope to enforce Amazon’s safety rules

As demonstrated by the measly $7,000 fine issued by Indiana after a worker was killed by warehouse machinery. (WP $)



6 How Ukraine is using advanced technologies on the battlefield

The Pentagon is using the conflict as a testbed for some of the 800-odd AI-based projects it has in progress. (AP $)

+ Why business is booming for military AI startups. (MIT Technology Review)



7 Shein is trying to overhaul its image, with limited success

Its products seem too cheap to be ethically sourced—and it doesn’t take kindly to people pointing that out. (The Verge)

+ Why my bittersweet relationship with Shein had to end. (MIT Technology Review)



8 Every app can be a dating app now 💑

As people turn their backs on the traditional apps, they’re finding love in places like Yelp, Duolingo and Strava. (WSJ $)

+ Job sharing apps are also becoming more popular. (BBC)



9 People can’t get enough of work livestreams on TikTok

It’s mostly about the weirdly hypnotic quality of watching people doing tasks like manicures or frying eggs. (The Atlantic $)



10 A handy guide to time travel in the movies

Whether you prioritize scientific accuracy or entertainment value, this chart has got you covered. (Ars Technica)