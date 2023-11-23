The Download: how to talk about climate tech, and Sam Altman’s past

Our climate reporter Casey Crownhart has been in the middle of plenty of heated conversations around the dinner table. And although you might be tempted to sneak away or change the subject, it might be worth sticking around and helping people to cut through the confusing things they’ve heard on TV, or the internet, or from their friends.

If you decide to do that, we’ve got you covered. Let’s dig into a few questions about climate change, and especially climate technology, that might come up over the course of the holidays. Read the full story.

This story is from The Spark, our weekly newsletter giving you the inside track on all things energy and climate change.

