The Download: chaos at OpenAI, and building a better power grid

Sam Altman has been reinstated as the CEO of OpenAI, rounding off a wild few days for the industry’s hottest AI firm.

If you’re as intrigued by all the drama as we are, join MIT Technology Review’s AI experts Will Douglas Heaven and Melissa Heikkilä, along with executive editor Niall Firth, for a LinkedIn event today at 11.30am EST.

They’ll be analyzing the chaos at OpenAI, who will benefit, who will suffer, and how all of this will impact the future development of this very powerful technology. Register now to join us!

Four ways AI is making the power grid faster and more resilient

The power grid is growing increasingly complex as more renewable energy sources come online. Increasingly unpredictable weather adds to the challenge of balancing demand with supply. To manage the chaos, grid operators are increasingly turning to artificial intelligence.

AI’s ability to learn from large amounts of data and respond to complex scenarios makes it particularly well suited to the task of keeping the grid stable, and a growing number of software companies are bringing AI products to the notoriously slow-moving energy industry.

MIT Technology Review’s editorial fellow June Kim has dug into four of the ways that AI is already changing how grid operators do their work. Read the full story.