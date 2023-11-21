Meta is giving researchers more access to Facebook and Instagram data

In an interview, Meta’s president of global affairs, Nick Clegg, said the tools “are really quite important” in that they provide, in a lot of ways, “the most comprehensive access to publicly available content across Facebook and Instagram of anything that we’ve built to date.” The Content Library will also help the company meet new regulatory requirements and obligations on data sharing and transparency, as the company notes in a blog post Tuesday.

The library and associated API were first released as a beta version several months ago and allow researchers to access near-real-time data about pages, posts, groups, and events on Facebook and creator and business accounts on Instagram, as well as the associated numbers of reactions, shares, comments, and post view counts. While all this data is publicly available—as in, anyone can see public posts, reactions, and comments on Facebook—the new library makes it easier for researchers to search and analyze this content at scale.

Meta says that to protect user privacy, this data will be accessible only through a virtual “clean room” and not downloadable. And access will be limited to approved researchers, who will be required to apply via an independent third-party organization.

In addition to the new library and API, Meta announced new partnerships to expand on research from 2022 on the connections between social networks and economic mobility.

The announcements come just days after The Information reported that the company was disbanding its Responsible AI team and distributing researchers throughout other parts of the organization, sparking skepticism about its commitment to user safety. Clegg had no comment on the restructuring of the AI team.

Hopes for “meaningful” research

Researchers have had a fraught relationship with social media companies in the past, particularly when it comes to accessing data that platforms might not want public. (In 2021, for instance, Facebook sent a cease-and-desist letter to researchers at New York University’s Transparency Project, which was investigating political ad targeting on the platform through web scraping, which the company said violated user privacy.)

Clegg said he wants the product to enable research that, first and foremost, is “meaningful,” and he highlighted the current lack of consensus among researchers about the exact impacts of social media—research that has undoubtedly been made more difficult by the lack of public data from social media companies.

The new library is primarily a database that can be accessed either through a web interface similar to a search engine or through an API where researchers can code their own queries to return large amounts of data. Researchers could, for example, ask to see all public posts in English about generative AI on February 14, 2023, sorted by most viewed to least viewed.