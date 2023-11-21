The 2024 35 Innovators Under 35 competition is now open for nominations
Here’s what we’re looking for, and how to nominate yourself or someone you know.
We like to think of the annual 35 Innovators Under 35 competition as the flip side of our popular 10 Breakthrough Technologies list. With 10 Breakthrough Technologies we ask: What groundbreaking innovations will affect our lives over the next few years? With Innovators Under 35, we ask: Which young people are doing the most promising work in technology today, and what does that tell us about what’s coming next?
You can help us find our next group of great young innovators. Our 35 Innovators Under 35 competition for 2024 is now open for nominations. Nominations are open from now until 10 p.m. US Eastern time on Monday, January 22, 2024. For the full details please visit our frequently asked questions page.
We’ve been publishing a list of young innovators every year for more than two decades now. Past winners include Andrew Ng, Feng Zhang, Joy Buolamwini, Sharon Li, and Julia Joung. Many of these distinguished scientists, entrepreneurs, humanitarians, and businesspeople list the honor of being selected prominently on their bios.
You might ask who would make a good candidate for the list. In short, we’re looking for people doing interesting work in all areas of technology—biotechnology, artificial intelligence, climate and energy, computing, robotics, nanomaterials, and any other technological area you can think of. Sometimes our winners are inventors. Others are entrepreneurs employing technology in a new or interesting way, and yet others are working to use technology to right a social injustice or make life easier for people in difficult circumstances.
We like to see a specific achievement. We like to be able to answer questions like: What’s the innovation here? What did this person achieve that hasn’t been done before in quite this way? How is this person working toward solving a major technology problem so as to make a huge difference in people’s lives?
Yes, many of our candidates come from elite research universities or big corporations, but that’s not a requirement. We also like to feature inventors, startup founders, and social activists using technology in creative ways to make a difference in their communities.
Does this description sound like anyone you know? If so, it’s easy to nominate someone, or to apply yourself, and you can do it right here.
