The inside scoop on watermarking and content authentication

For me, one of the most interesting parts of the executive order was the emphasis on watermarking and content authentication. I’ve previously written a bit about these technologies, which aim to label content to determine whether it was made by a machine or a human.

The order says that the government will be promoting these tools, the Department of Commerce will establish guidelines for them, and federal agencies will use such techniques in the future. In short, the White House is making a big bet on these methods as a way to fight AI-generated misinformation.

The promotion of these technologies continued at the UK’s AI Safety summit, which began on November 1, when Vice President Kamala Harris said the administration is encouraging tech companies to “create new tools to help consumers discern if audio and visual content is AI-generated.”

While there isn’t much clarity on how exactly all this will happen, a senior administration official told reporters on Sunday that the White House planned on working with the group behind the open-source internet protocol known as the Coalition for Content Provenance and Authenticity, or C2PA.

Lucky for you Technocrat readers, I dug into C2PA back in July! So here’s a refresher on what you need to know about it.

What are the basics?

Watermarking and other content-authentication technologies offer an approach to identifying AI-generated content that’s different from AI detection, which is done after the fact and has proved fairly ineffective so far. (AI detection relies on technology that evaluates an existing piece of content and asks, Was this created by AI?)

In contrast, watermarking and content authentication, also called provenance technologies, operate on an opt-in model, where content creators can append information up front about the origins of a piece of content and how it may have changed as it travels online. The hope is that this increases the level of trust for viewers of that information.

Most current watermarking technologies embed an invisible mark in a piece of content to signal that the material was made by an AI. Then a watermark detector identifies that mark. Content authentication is a broader methodology that entails logging information about where content came from in a way that is visible to the viewer, sort of like metadata.