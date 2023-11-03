The Download: NASA’s tiny spacecraft, and the RSV vaccine shortage
Inside NASA’s bid to make spacecraft as small as possible
Since the 1970s, we’ve sent a lot of big things to Mars. But when NASA successfully sent twin Mars Cube One spacecraft, the size of cereal boxes, to the red planet in November 2018, it was the first time we’d ever sent something so small.
Just making it this far heralded a new age in space exploration. NASA and the community of planetary science researchers caught a glimpse of a future long sought: a pathway to much more affordable space exploration using smaller, cheaper spacecraft.
There was a catch, though—one that NASA soon had to grapple with. Miniaturization can only go so far before it comes to a crashing halt against some very fundamental laws of physics. Read the full story.
—David W. Brown
RSV is on the rise but preventative drugs are in short supply
This year we were supposed to have more tools than ever before to protect kids from RSV (short for respiratory syncytial virus), including a new shot that’s given preventively to babies and vulnerable toddlers to protect them from the worst effects of the virus.
But now—just as rates of sickness are rising—this medicine is in short supply. The CDC issued an alert last week advising pediatricians to ration doses, reserving them for babies younger than six months and those with underlying conditions that place them at highest risk for severe RSV.
The situation is frustrating to parents and pediatricians alike. But shouldn’t forecasting demand for this kind of preventative be relatively straightforward? And why was there such a mismatch between supply and demand in the first place? Read the full story.
—Cassandra Willyard
Quote of the day
"The crypto industry might be new, the players like Sam Bankman-Fried may be new, but this kind of fraud is as old as time and we have no patience for it.”
— Damian Williams, the US attorney who led the prosecution of disgraced crypto founder Sam Bankman-Fried, has a solemn message for reporters outside the Manhattan courtroom, Reuters reports.
The big story
Inside the app Minnesota police used to collect data on journalists at protests
March 2022
Photojournalist J.D. Duggan was covering a protest in Minnesota in April 2021 when police officers surrounded him and others, and told them to get on the ground.
Officers sorted the press from the protesters, walked them to a parking lot, and began photographing them, one by one. They told Duggan the photos would be stored in an app.
An investigation by MIT Technology Review found the data was collected using a tool called Intrepid Response, an easy way to almost instantly de-anonymize protest attendees and keep tabs on their movements. For some, the tool’s use is a dangerous step in the direction of authoritarianism. Read the full story.
—Sam Richards & Tate Ryan-Mosley
We can still have nice things
A place for comfort, fun and distraction in these weird times. (Got any ideas? Drop me a line or tweet 'em at me.)
+ Thanks to the wonders of AI, we’ve been blessed with one last Beatles song.
+ 65 years ago today, Laika the dog became the first canine in orbit! 🪐
+ Working as a Disney animation model looks absolutely exhausting.
+ The world’s most remote lighthouses is a great subject for a book.
+ Historic England is on the hunt for ghost signs—those beautifully faded painted signs advertising businesses and products of the past.
