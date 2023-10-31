The Download: Biden’s executive order, and calling out AI harms

The US has set out its most sweeping set of AI rules and guidelines yet in an executive order issued by President Joe Biden yesterday. The order will require more transparency from AI companies about how their models work and will establish a raft of new standards, most notably for labeling AI-generated content.

Although the executive order advances the voluntary requirements for AI policy that the White House set back in August, it lacks specifics on how the rules will be enforced. It has also divided AI experts over whether it goes far enough to protect people against AI’s immediate harms.

Read our story to find out the three most important things you need to know about the executive order and the impact it could have.

—Tate Ryan-Mosley & Melissa Heikkilä

People shouldn’t pay such a high price for calling out AI harms

People who point out problems caused by AI systems often face aggressive criticism online, as well as pushback from their employers. In a recent interview, renowned AI activist and researcher Joy Buolamwini described having to fend off public attacks on her research from one of the most powerful technology companies in the world: Amazon.