Why Meta is getting sued over its beauty filters

Some of its core allegations are that Meta misleads young users about safety features and the pervasiveness of harmful content on platforms, and that it harvests their data and violates federal laws on children’s privacy and consumer protection. The case grew out of an investigation triggered largely by Frances Haugen’s whistleblowing in 2021, which revealed damning evidence that Meta knew Instagram has detrimental effects on the mental health of young girls.

Interestingly, Haugen’s testimony revealed some of the best concrete evidence we seem to have about how kids have been specifically harmed by social media. In fact, the evidence (or lack of it) for the impact of social media on kids could become a flash point in the debate over online safety, and it’s possible that this court case will bring critical new findings to light. But we will have to wait and see; the filing was heavily redacted.

(If you want to know more, there’s been a lot of good writing about the case in recent days. I’d recommend reading Casey Newton’s newsletter to understand the evidence we do have and why this case matters.)

This leads me to what I want to focus on today: allegations of harm created by visual filters on Instagram. As you probably know, one key aspect of the platform is filters that can easily be added to photos. The features range from basic editing tools to sophisticated real-time virtual-reality computer vision. I’ve written about the impact of beauty filters in the past, and once I even asked an AI how beautiful I am. As I found then, their impact on kids hasn’t been well established through causal research, but we do have lots of anecdotal and correlative data, such as a survey of 200 teens in which 61% of respondents said beauty filters made them feel worse about themselves.

The case against Meta specifically calls out visual tools “known to promote body dysmorphia” as one of the “psychologically manipulative platform features designed to maximize young users’ time spent on its social media platforms.” It also says that “Meta was aware that young users’ developing brains are particularly vulnerable to certain forms of manipulation, and it chose to exploit those vulnerabilities through targeted features,” like filters.

To better understand what’s going on here and what to expect from the case, I called up someone I consider a real expert: Jessica DeFino, a reporter and cultural critic who focuses on how beauty culture, online and otherwise, affects individuals. (She also writes a searing and worthwhile Substack newsletter called The Unpublishable.) Here’s some of our conversation, which has been edited for length and clarity.

The case asserts that there is evidence, a lot of which appears to be redacted, that shows Meta and Meta's products exploit young users and that the company is aware of the effect of their products on the mental health of young people, specifically teenage girls. What do you know about the evidence?

From the standpoint of psychological health, there are definitely studies and surveys that show that teen girls specifically, but also women across the age spectrum, are experiencing higher instances of appearance-related anxiety, depression, body dysmorphia, facial dysmorphia, obsessive beauty behaviors, disordered eating, self-harm, and even suicide. And there's a lot that can be traced back in one way or another to this increasingly visual virtual world that we exist in.

On the more material side of things, there is a lot happening in the beauty industry that has been specifically inspired by Instagram. I think a really great example of this is the phenomenon of Instagram face, which is basically a term that’s been coined to describe the way that Instagram filters have inspired real-world procedures and surgeries.