Inside the quest for unbreakable encryption

There’s a problem, however. Although mathematicians suspect true one-way functions exist, they have yet to prove it. They haven’t proved that the thorny problems we do use are impossible, or even extremely impractical, to solve. Instead, it could just be that we haven’t yet found the appropriate mathematical means to take the problems apart. This conundrum haunts all encryption. Our data is secured by the fact that no one knows how to crack the schemes that protect it—at least not yet.

It’s not just today’s hackers we may need to worry about. Security experts have long warned of a threat that hasn’t yet materialized: quantum computers. In the future these machines could execute a program that quickly solves the math problems behind today’s state-of-the-art encryption. That threat puts personal financial, medical, and other information at risk. Hackers could steal today’s encrypted data and store it away, just waiting for the arrival of new technological lockpicks.

Computer scientists, mathematicians, and cryptographers are on a quest to find new encryption algorithms that can withstand attacks not only from today’s conventional computers but also from tomorrow’s quantum machines. What they want is a big, sticky math problem—something that’s robust enough to withstand attacks from classical and quantum computers but can still be easily implemented in cyberspace.

Unfortunately, no one has yet found a single type of problem that is provably hard for computers—classical or quantum—to solve. (In the world of cryptography, “hard” describes a problem whose solution requires an unreasonable number of steps or amount of computing power.) If one-way functions don’t exist, then cryptographers’ whack-a-mole process of finding flaws and developing ever stronger schemes to block clever hackers will persist indefinitely.

“The question of whether one-way functions exist is really the most important problem,” says Rafael Pass, a theoretical computer scientist at Tel Aviv University in Israel. It’s a conundrum that dates to the 1970s and the dawn of a research area now known as computational complexity theory. Over five decades, theorists and cryptographers have been looking for ways to establish whether such functions do exist. Perhaps the problems we hope or suspect are one-way are just easier, breakable ones in disguise.

Pass is exploring how one-way functions are connected to a raft of other open problems, a promising line of research that has drawn other theorists into the quest. At the same time, people focused on the practical side of cryptography are plowing ahead, hunting for new schemes that are—if not provably hard—seemingly strong enough to hold up against quantum computers.

Computer scientists find themselves at a curious crossroads, unsure of whether post-quantum algorithms are truly unassailable—or just believed to be so.

For the last seven years, the job of finding the best candidates has been spearheaded by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), the US government body charged with collecting, testing, and standardizing cryptographic algorithms for public use. NIST has been running dozens of potential “post-­quantum” algorithms through a gauntlet of tests and making them available for outside testing. The process has winnowed the field to a few finalists, and in August NIST announced that one called CRYSTALS-Kyber, which takes an approach believed to be robust enough to counter quantum attacks, will be the first to be officially recommended for public use by 2024. After that, companies and governments will adopt the algorithm for encrypting data.

Will it hold up? The answer will help determine the trajectory of cybersecurity in the near term. But it’s far from settled: history suggests that our faith in unbreakability has often been misplaced, and over the years, seemingly impenetrable encryption candidates have fallen to surprisingly simple attacks. Computer scientists find themselves at a curious crossroads, unsure of whether post-quantum algorithms are truly unassailable—or just believed to be so. It’s a distinction at the heart of modern encryption security.