Decarbonizing your data strategy

Ian: Yeah, sure. Non-volatile memory express. This is a language that we use for talking about storage and apologies. We have SAS as well, serial attached storage. This purely is, they're a language, they're a way of talking to a type of media. And NVMe is the latest language that we have, but what that means is, that means we can have even faster flash drives. Fantastic. We're talking with a flash language, but it uses more power. So great, I've got something faster. But that could mean that you've put the latest technology in and you've consolidated. Why is my power consumption higher? So the key things to take just because it's the latest and greatest technology doesn't necessarily mean that it's going to lower your carbon footprint.

Laurel: Well, and I think that's a good analogy for what we may have in our own homes with dishwashers or washing machines where it's now this longer ecocycle. Yeah, that makes sense. So in addition to demands for reducing carbon emissions among enterprises, there's also demands for more immediate and transparent data across to run business applications and power AI and machine learning tools. I mean, we haven't even touched on that. We know that's such a great demand. Every other conversation is about generative AI. So how do you meet those demands for greater data access, while then mitigating environmental impacts?

Ian: It presents a challenge. How do we do that while mitigating environmental impacts? I've spoken about start somewhere, make small changes, but then we say, well, generative AI comes in and I need to replace all my servers with the latest and greatest, and that's a huge carbon issue. How do I make those changes sustainable? Well, it's about employing different strategies and balancing them. What's right for some might be different for others. An example would be, as I mentioned before, optimize your storage and retrieval, employ advanced data management techniques, understand where you're storing it and how you're retrieving it, how you're tiering data along with compressing data, deduplicating it, caching strategies. Understand your data lifecycle and process of where you are storing it. And I don't mean actually the data itself. Sorry, I mean, like I say, an application itself. I'm talking about the physical data and how you are moving that through its lifecycle in your data center.



Look at the edge. There's lots in the edge. Data's coming in at the edge, and how do we use that to really process data closer to its source? This is very much more efficient and reduces the need for transmitting large volumes of data over long distances. So minimize the network latency and use and energy consumption by doing much more at the edge of where you're receiving data. Different for customers, depending on the apps they're using. Different industries mean they need different things, so take that as it applies to you. Look at your cloud computing. A lot of the data centers that the hyperscalers use are, what's their CO2 impact? What's their footprint? I don't think there's enough clarity there right now. So how can you actually on-premise, let's say, I'm in the Nordics and I have a data center there. Well, that's 100% renewables.



So I have a huge savings by saying, let's say I'm not going to run it in the public cloud, because I can run it on-prem. So again, that balance, understanding where what you have is really key. But finally, understand that AI element. What can the AI and machine learning algorithms do to dramatically allocate resources based upon workload demand? Make it so that you only utilize it when you need it rather than actually taking resources and then sitting on it. And that balance, that need for kind of immediate and transparent data access with that environmental sustainability in mind delivers a real holistic approach. So look at data flows, adopt energy-efficient technologies, and that's going to really align your data processing capabilities with those goals.

Laurel: So thinking ahead, what are some of those trends in relation to data management that you're thinking about and anticipate enterprises will approach to reduce their own carbon footprints while still being able to deploy all these advanced technologies and innovations?

Ian: Gosh, yeah. That's such a large question. Let me try and summarize. I think there's so many trends in data management and sustainability is almost like a cloud that's hanging over them because people think, "Oh, how am I going to do this and meet those goals?" It shouldn't be seen like that. The focus should be on sustainability and how do we align our strategies to that. So again, start somewhere. Understand the power that you're using. Start with some level of reporting, understand what you're using. And there's going to be more coming from vendors to provide software to give you more metrics and reporting. That's really key. Stakeholders will expect clear information on carbon emissions and energy usage. That's absolutely key. The second has to be renewable energy procurement. So make sure that you are investing in renewable energy sources. IT typically doesn't have control over where power is provided, but that includes onsite generation too.

They may have backup generators. Are they generators or are they using PDUs [power distribution unit]? So power purchase agreements, renewable energy credits, and how you're actually using that for backup power as well really, really matter. And again, just that element of energy efficient hardware. As you're looking to invest, ask the difficult question, well, where are you producing this? Where is it manufactured? How are you shipping it? These are really, really difficult questions. And oh, by the way, I want to see how you're doing that. Actually, I want to see you certified externally to meet those goals. And all that sort of collaboration around supply chain sustainability will really help. Understanding how you're sourcing and responsibly manufacturing becomes integral to that data management strategy. And finally, just really innovation and research, the ongoing innovation and research and how we're using technologies within data solutions to actively and dynamically turn on features and turn off features with complete transparency to you as a customer.

I think that's so important. So you need to adopt a multifaceted approach that combines energy-efficient infrastructure, renewable energy sourcing, optimize the data management practices, but commit to that transparency and sustainability reporting. The environmental concerns will continue to grow, and these trends will play a critical role in shaping the future of data management.