How AI could supercharge battery research

This came during a discussion with Venkat Viswanathan about the potential for electric aviation—an exciting prospect as well as a huge challenge, given the steep demands on batteries during flight. Today’s batteries simply can’t cut it in the skies.

In our discussion, Viswanathan said one of the reasons he saw hope for electric aviation is the potential of AI to speed up battery research. In fact, he cofounded a startup called Aionics in 2020 to bring AI into battery development.

On stage at ClimateTech, Viswanathan announced a new research partnership that he says could make AI a key force in developing future EV batteries. The deal is between Aionics and Cellforce, a German battery maker that’s a subsidiary of Porsche. Aionics will help Cellforce design new electrolyte materials, in the hopes of making better batteries.

I’m still buzzing about this session and all my other chats from ClimateTech, so for the newsletter this week, let’s dive in a bit deeper and see how AI could help drive progress in batteries.

Hitting the gas

We need better batteries. EVs that can charge faster and hold more energy could help get more fossil-fuel-powered cars off the roads. And for some industries, like aviation, significant technical progress in battery chemistry will be necessary to get newer, cleaner tech off the ground.

But new batteries dreamed up in a lab have a long journey before they can be produced at large scales. It’s a road that can take well over a decade to traverse.