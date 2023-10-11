These Chinese companies prove green tech can be profitable

What it does: Every day, tons of electronics and batteries are thrown away in China. GEM collects them and remakes them into new products or extracts the critical minerals from them to use again. A big part of its business in recent years has been recycling thousands of tons of EV batteries, which are either reused in less demanding scenarios like energy storage or crushed and turned into mineral powders that can be made into new batteries.

Why it’s important: EVs might be great for the climate, but their manufacturing process isn’t always. Particularly, the mining process for battery materials is often dangerous to both the environment and the workforce. As a result, efficient recycling of batteries will be vital to making the EV industry more climate friendly.

As my colleague James Temple, our senior editor for energy, wrote in the introductory essay, our list offers a rare optimistic outlook on the future. It’s easy to feel that humanity is doomed when people talk about climate change, because it feels as if politics and inertia are getting in the way of problem solving. But it’s still important to talk about what the solutions could look like.

BYD and GEM in particular offer a peek at a future in which climate solutions are also profitable. BYD made $2.4 billion in profits last year, while GEM—which admittedly operates on a different scale—made $167 million in 2022, a jump of more than 60% from the year before.

This may provide inspiration for players outside China. If the Chinese EV market has proved that ordinary consumers can be genuinely interested in choosing electric cars over gas-powered ones, entrepreneurs and governments around the world know that they, too, can grow their own “BYD” or “GEM.” And that could draw more talent and investment into climate technologies.

Obviously, corporate solutions are only one part of the global climate change response, and on the list we made sure to spotlight the challenges each company faces. But I do feel that this list, which will be updated every year, provides a boost of confidence for people who want to see the world rise to the climate challenge. If that’s also what you need to keep moving forward on this Tuesday afternoon, come learn more about the other companies here.

Maybe this is too early, but do you want to nominate a company that you believe should be on this list next year? I’m all ears at zeyi@technologyreview.com.