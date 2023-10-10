Are we ready to trust AI with our bodies?

That’s why I was intrigued when I read my colleague Rhiannon Williams' latest piece about AI gym trainers.

Lumin Fitness is a gym in Texas staffed pretty much entirely by virtual AI coaches designed to guide gym goers through workouts (there’s one human employee on hand—to switch everything off and on, perhaps.)

Patrons can complete a solo workout program with the help of a virtual coach in their own designated station, or participate in a high-intensity functional training class with others. Sensors in both the equipment and the floor-to-ceiling LED screens that line the walls of the gym track users’ movements, and Lumin uses machine learning models to tailor advice.

The gym owners are confident that these new AI trainers will encourage people like me who feel intimidated or unmotivated to work out. Read more from Rhiannon here.

Over the next few years, artificial intelligence is going to have a bigger and bigger effect on us and the way we live. We’re already pretty used to tracking our bodies through wearables like smart watches. Getting a pep talk from an AI avatar doesn’t feel like much of a stretch. People are also using ChatGPT to come up with workout plans, as Rhiannon reported earlier this year.

And it’s not just AI for working out. Waitrose, a posh chain of grocery stores in the UK, used generative AI to create recipes for its range of Japanese food. Others are using it to generate books, which are flooding Amazon, including instruction manuals for mushroom foraging. For my birthday last year, a dear friend gave me a perfume with notes that were AI-generated. It smells citrusy and cinnamony, a bit floral and spicy, and I haven’t used it much. (Sorry Roosa.)

Even the White House wants us to use AI to help with our health. In a readout from a meeting between Biden officials and AI and healthcare experts last week, Arati Prabhakar, director of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy, called on the healthcare sector to “seize the powerful tools of AI to improve health outcomes for more Americans” in clinical settings, drug development, and mitigating public health challenges.

This makes sense. Neural networks are excellent at analyzing data and recognizing patterns, and could help speed up diagnoses, spot things humans might have missed, or help us come up with new ideas. And AI personal trainers that gamify exercise can help people feel good about their achievements, and encourage us to do more exercise, Andy Lane, a professor of sport psychology at the University of Wolverhampton told Rhiannon.