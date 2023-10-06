Video: Leah Stokes on the challenges ahead for the Inflation Reduction Act

The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), often dubbed the “Climate Bill,” was signed into law more than a year ago in the US and catalyzed more than $390 billion of investment in the clean energy sector. But what specific changes has it brought about, and what obstacles remain?

Leah Stokes, an environmental policy professor at UC Santa Barbara who frequently advises Democrats on climate legislation, spoke with James Temple, senior editor for climate and energy, about the IRA’s early impact on the energy transition. Stokes acknowledged significant progress in decarbonization efforts but said there is still much work to be done to make sure that the money is spent well and equitably across various energy sectors.

They also spoke about a recent study led by Stokes, revealing that opposition to new wind projects has been more prevalent in whiter and wealthier communities. You can watch the whole conversation below.