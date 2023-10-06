mRNA vaccines just won a Nobel Prize. Now they’re ready for the next act.

The Nobel shouldn’t have come as a surprise to them. The pair has won other prestigious prizes, and many have predicted a Nobel was imminent. (We flagged mRNA vaccines as one of the top 10 breakthrough technologies in 2021). But they still couldn’t believe the news.

“Kati texted me this cryptic message at four in the morning: ‘Did Thomas call?’” Weissman said at a press conference on Monday morning. “I texted her back and said, ‘No, who’s Thomas?’ She says: ‘Nobel Prize.’” They suspected a prank, and said they didn’t fully embrace the win until the public announcement.

Most vaccines train the immune system by supplying the pathogen against which they’re meant to protect—either the entire pathogen or some crucial component. The mRNA vaccines work a bit differently. They provide genetic code that cells within the body can translate into proteins. In the case of covid-19, the vaccines contain mRNA that codes for the “spike” protein found jutting from the outer surface of the virus. The body then produces copies of that protein, and the immune system learns to recognize it.

The idea of using mRNA in vaccines has been around for decades, but scientists hit a major stumbling block early on. Antonio Regalado recounted some of this history in his 2021 MIT Technology Review feature on mRNA. When researchers injected mRNA into mice, the animals got sick. “Their fur gets ruffled. They lose weight, stop running around,” Weissman told Regalado. Larger doses proved fatal. “We quickly realized that messenger RNA was not usable,” he said.

When foreign mRNA are injected into the body, the immune system spots a threat and creates inflammation. Karikó and Weissman found that by tweaking the genetic code slightly, they could nearly eliminate this problem. When the pandemic began in 2020, scientists had already been using their method to develop mRNA vaccines for other infectious diseases, so it was relatively simple to pivot to covid-19.

What makes mRNA a game changer? The vaccines are so easy to produce. When manufacturers wanted to update their covid vaccines this fall, they simply had to swap in a new code. By swapping in different codes, they should be able to target different pathogens.