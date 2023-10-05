The Download: the 15 ClimateTech Companies to Watch

It’s easy to feel overwhelmed and terrified in the face of an ever-worsening climate crisis. But the glimmer of good news is that, for the most part, we have the tools necessary to begin driving down emissions, and momentum is building behind meaningful action.



This year, the editors at MIT Technology Review are launching a new annual list, MIT Technology Review’s 15 Climate Tech Companies to Watch, to recognize this progress and the companies and technologies best positioned to accelerate those changes.

From startups to established businesses, these are the companies we believe have a promising shot at substantially cutting emissions or counteracting the dangers of climate change. Read the full story.

—James Temple

Check out the full list, covering everything from nuclear fusion to cow-free burgers, from fields as diverse as nuclear energy, carbon removal, steel, and cement.

Here’s a sneak peek at just some of the innovators on the list:

+ NotCo and its plant-based foods. The Chilean company designs vegan burgers, mayonnaise, and chicken that tastes more like the real thing. Read the full story.

+ NuScale and its modular nuclear reactors. The company’s approach could put nuclear power within reach of many more communities. Read the full story.

+ Sublime Systems and its clean cement. The firm is using electrochemistry to reinvent one of the world’s dirtiest materials. Read the full story.