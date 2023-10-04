2023 Climate Tech Companies to Watch: H2 Green Steel and its steel made with renewable energy

In contrast, H2 Green Steel intends to tap into the rich hydroelectric and wind power resources in northern Sweden to run one of the world’s largest electrolyzers, a device that splits water molecules to produce a clean form of hydrogen. That will flow into a renewables-powered steel plant, where it will play the role of coke in plucking oxygen from heated iron pellets, producing water as a byproduct instead of carbon dioxide. From there, the metal will go through several additional electrified steps in which carbon and alloys are added to strengthen and refine the steel, and gases are removed.

The process will still produce some emissions, in large part because the company will initially rely on natural gas to add carbon to the molten metal.

The startup has secured commitments for more than €3.5 billion ($3.7 billion) in debt financing for the project and raised more than €1.8 billion ($1.9 billion) in equity investments, much of which will also go toward building the plant.

Key indicators

Industry: Steel

Steel Founded: 2020

2020 Headquarters: Stockholm

Stockholm Notable fact: The company was spun out of the battery maker Northvolt, after electric-vehicle makers told its executives that steel was the next big challenge for cleaning up the auto sector

Potential for impact

Steel and iron production generates 2.6 billion tons of carbon dioxide emissions per year, adding up to about 7% of all energy-related climate pollution, according to a 2020 report by the International Energy Agency. The industry needs to cut its emissions in half by 2050, even as worldwide demand rises by a third, to get on track with global climate targets, according to the group.

The grand hope is that well-funded companies like H2 Green Steel will kick-start that process by demonstrating it can be done—and by showing there’s a market for cleaner steel and driving down costs as low-carbon facilities scale up.

A ton of steel made by H2 Green Steel will cost the firm’s early customers 20% to 30% more than the standard product. But the company expects that more and more customers will be willing to pay such premiums as tightening climate policies and corporate net-zero commitments force businesses to figure out more sustainable ways of sourcing their materials.