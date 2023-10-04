2023 Climate Tech Companies to Watch: ReNew and its ambitious clean energy projects

The company is now pushing into other areas as well, with plans to develop battery storage plants to help manage fluctuating renewables sources on the grid and to produce a clean form of hydrogen that could enable India to begin to clean up its heavy industry.

Key indicators

Industry: Renewable energy

Renewable energy Founded: 2011

2011 Headquarters: Gurugram, India

Gurugram, India Notable fact: ReNew is training women who currently work long hours on vast salt marshes in Gujarat to become solar panel and pump technicians. The program launched with 60 women in mid-2022 and will scale up to eventually enroll 1,000 women.

Potential for impact

ReNew’s wind and solar projects are helping India get closer to its decarbonization targets. ReNew accounts for about 5% of the country’s installed capacity of renewables, which stood at 172 gigawatts as of August 2023.

But the nation is still lagging far behind in developing energy storage systems. Without storage, the variability of wind and solar energy make it harder to integrate these clean power sources into the grid.

With only 37 megawatt-hours of installed battery storage capacity, India will require at least 236 gigawatt-hours of additional energy storage by 2032 to meet its targets. To address this, ReNew is setting up one of the country’s largest utility-scale lithium-ion battery systems across two states. It’s due to be online by late 2023.