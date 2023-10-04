2023 Climate Tech Companies to Watch: Blue Frontier and its energy-efficient AC

To meet this rising demand, 10 new AC units will be sold every second until 2050, according to estimates from the International Energy Agency. But perversely, AC is itself a big contributor to greenhouse gases and will exacerbate climate change unless the technology improves.

Blue Frontier has one promising solution. Its AC system works to reduce humidity and cool the air in separate processes. This matters because maintaining the humidity in a space has as much impact on people’s comfort as managing temperature. But most AC systems prioritize the latter. What’s more, conventional humidity control generates even more greenhouse gases than cooling the air.

Blue Frontier’s approach has two steps: First, a salty mixture known as a desiccant sucks moisture out of the air, reducing its humidity. Then, some of that now-dry air moves past a wet surface. Water evaporates back into the dry air and lowers its temperature (a process known as evaporative cooling). That cooled air then passes by the remaining air in the system and cools it, too.

The company says this process makes its AC units three times more efficient than conventional systems and reduces their overall energy consumption by more than 60%.

Key indicators

Industry: Air conditioning

Air conditioning Founded: 2017

2017 Headquarters: Boca Raton, Florida, USA

Boca Raton, Florida, USA Notable fact: Blue Frontier is licensing technology originally developed at the US National Renewable Energy Laboratory, which remains a close collaborator today.

Potential for impact

Air conditioners have gotten much more efficient over the years, but they are still responsible for about 4% of greenhouse gases released globally every year. And emissions from cooling may be five times greater by 2050, according to researchers at the US National Renewable Energy Laboratory. Blue Frontier’s technology could help rein in those emissions even as air conditioning becomes more essential to daily life.

Air conditioners produce emissions by consuming electricity (often generated from fossil fuels) and by leaking refrigerants (which are potent greenhouse gases). Operating more efficiently allows Blue Frontier’s units to use less power. The units also contain alternative refrigerants, such as propane or a chemical compound known as R454B, that don’t pollute as much as the typical kind, known as hydrofluorocarbons.

Another important feature of the startup’s system is energy storage. The salty brew absorbs moisture from the humid air during the day, but it can be dried out by a heat pump at night when electricity demand is lower. That way the drying process doesn’t place as great a burden on the grid, which effectively is a form of energy storage. Then, when the sun comes up and temperatures start to climb, Blue Frontier’s AC can run for about four hours on the energy stored within that mixture.

That’s an important development, because the strain air conditioning puts on the grid during the hottest days of the year is a leading cause of blackouts and brownouts. Storing energy could shift much of that demand to off-peak times and make it easier to manage grids, particularly as they incorporate more renewable power, which can vary with the weather or time of day.