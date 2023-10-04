2023 Climate Tech Companies to Watch: GEM and its battery recycling factories

GEM, which stands for Green Eco-Manufacture, was founded in 2001 to recycle small batteries used in everyday items and later began processing all kinds of electronic waste. GEM’s versatile factories can dismantle different kinds of batteries, and its hydrometallurgical extraction techniques are more effective at removing critical materials than competitors’ methods. For example, GEM can recycle over 90% of lithium from used batteries and extract nickel from materials that contain less than 0.1% of the metal. Batteries that still have 60% or more of their original recharging capacity are reused in mopeds or street lamps; the rest are crushed for mineral extraction.

In the past several years, as the number of electric vehicles has surged, the company has found more demand for its technology. According to GEM, it has signed deals with over 650 auto companies and EV battery makers, including Mercedes-Benz and Toyota, to recycle their retired batteries.

Key indicators

Industry: Battery recycling

Battery recycling Founded: 2001

2001 Headquarters: Shenzhen, China

Shenzhen, China Notable fact: GEM recycled over 17,000 tons of EV batteries in 2022, which was more than 10% of all the EV batteries retired in China that year.

Potential for impact

While electric cars are cleaner than gas cars, mining the raw materials for EV batteries often contaminates the environment and leads to labor and human rights abuses. Recycling batteries offers a cleaner, more ethical way to power the global energy transition.

This kind of technology is now more important than ever. The current generation of batteries typically lasts five to eight years. Chinese EV makers started to sell consumer EV models around the mid-2010s, so it’s about time to retire those batteries. Globally, market analysts have estimated that the battery recycling industry will triple from $17.3 billion in 2022 to $54.3 billion by 2030.

Around the world, the number of EVs sold is predicted to grow by double digits every year for the next decade, which means many countries beyond China will need millions more batteries, too. Producing and recycling them will become essential in the transportation industry, and GEM is well positioned to be a major global player.