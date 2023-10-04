2023 Climate Tech Companies to Watch: Gogoro and its scooter and battery pack network

Gogoro makes not only scooters but also the batteries that power them. In addition to the company’s own vehicles, its batteries are found in scooters from Yamaha and Suzuki, among others. It also maintains a fleet of on-demand scooters that people can rent, similar to a bike-sharing system. But the star of its show is the smart battery station.

Gogoro now has nearly 13,000 smart battery swapping stations at 3,000 locations in the nine countries where it operates. In Taiwan’s cities there are now more places to swap out a Gogoro battery than there are to fill up with gas. For a subscription that starts at about $20 per month, its customers can exchange batteries from their scooters as often as they need.

What’s more, its cloud-connected, AI-managed stations can tell the state of every battery in the system, anticipate demand from customers, and optimize charging times for off-peak hours, when energy is cheaper. Its algorithms learn from rider patterns to make sure that batteries are full when and where they are wanted, or can charge down when they are not.

Key indicators

Industry: Electric vehicles

Founded: 2011

2011 Headquarters: Taipei, Taiwan

Taipei, Taiwan Notable fact: Gogoro CEO Horace Luke was on the original Microsoft Xbox team, and as CIO of HTC led development of the very first commercially available Android phone, the HTC Dream.

Potential for impact

Gogoro could make an immediate impact both by speeding up the move to electrified vehicles and by reducing the load on the grid to charge those vehicles through smart management of its power stations.

In many parts of the world, two-wheeled vehicles are the primary form of transportation, and Gogoro is attempting to transition many of these fleets from gas-powered to all-electric. Swapping batteries eliminates the need to wait for a charge when you’re on the go, and lets people who may not have the ability to charge up a scooter overnight (such as apartment dwellers) go electric. Over the past 12 years the company has built a network of kiosks where customers can drop by and swap a dead battery for a fully charged one in seconds.