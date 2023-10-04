2023 Climate Tech Companies to Watch: NuScale and its modular nuclear reactors

In 2002, researchers at Oregon State University saw a path to take existing light-water reactors and shrink them by 99%, creating much simpler reactors that would rely on passive cooling—ensuring the reactor’s safety even without external water or power. Five years later, they founded NuScale to commercialize the technology. Their first full-scale reactor, a six-pack of NuScale’s power modules generating nearly 500 megawatts (enough to power around 250,000 average US homes), now looks to be just around the corner.

Key indicators

Industry: Nuclear energy

Nuclear energy Founded: 2007

2007 Headquarters: Portland, Oregon, USA

Portland, Oregon, USA Notable fact: NuScale’s reactors will have underground pools of water large enough to keep them cool indefinitely and avoid a meltdown should the facility ever lose power.

Potential for impact

Transitioning to a zero-carbon economy will require reliable 24/7 baseload energy to balance out the peaks and troughs of solar, wind, and other renewables. Nuclear fission is well placed to deliver that, and utilities have decades of experience integrating it into regional and national grids.

Today, nuclear provides about a fifth of America’s electricity generation and roughly a tenth of electricity produced worldwide. But as nuclear power stations built decades ago reach the end of their useful lives, relatively few are being replaced. Only two new nuclear reactors have gone online in the US over the last decade, while at least a dozen others have shut down. Globally, the situation is not quite as dire, although closures (108) still outnumber new plants (97) over the last 20 years.

NuScale’s small modular reactors (SMRs) should have price tags in the hundreds of millions of dollars, compared to tens of billions for traditional reactors. If NuScale can prove that these reactors are practical and economically feasible to operate, SMRs could provide a foundation for other sustainable power sources to build on.