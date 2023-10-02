The Download: child online safety laws, and ClimateTech is coming

This summer, the Senate moved two bills dealing with online privacy for children and teens out of committee. We’ve also seen many states pick up (and politicize) laws about online safety for kids in recent months. Some focus on children’s data, while others try to limit how much and when kids can get online.

Supporters say these laws are necessary to mitigate the risks that big tech companies pose to young people—risks that are increasingly well documented.

But as with most things, it’s not really that simple. There are also vocal critics who argue that child safety laws are actually harmful to kids. To learn why, read our story.

—Tate Ryan-Mosley

