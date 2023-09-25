An inside look at Congress’s first AI regulation forum

First, some context. The AI Insight Forums were announced a few months ago by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer as part of his “SAFE Innovation” initiative, which is really a set of principles for AI legislation in the United States. The invite list was heavily skewed toward Big Tech execs, including CEOs of AI companies, though a few civil society and AI ethics researchers were included too. (You can read more about it in some of my earlier stories on the forums and how Congress might approach AI legislation.)

Coverage of the meeting thus far has put a particular emphasis on the reportedly unanimous agreement about the need for AI regulation, and on issues raised by Elon Musk and others about the “civilizational risks” created by AI. (This tracker from Tech Policy Press is pretty handy if you want to know more.)

But to really dig below the surface, I caught up with one of the other attendees, Inioluwa Deborah Raji, who gave me an inside look at how the first meeting went, the pernicious myths she needed to debunk, and where disagreements could be felt in the room. Raji is a researcher at the University of California, Berkeley, and a fellow at Mozilla. She is an expert in AI accountability, bias, and risk assessments, and was on our list of top Innovators Under 35 in 2020.

I’m sharing our conversation here, which has been edited and condensed for length and clarity.

First of all, how was the conversation structured?

Senators had questions that they had prepared, and then they tossed it around the room and people responded. Senator Schumer and Senator [Mike] Rounds mediated the first and second rounds of questions, so they had the most influence in shaping the way that the conversation flowed.

I’m pretty convinced that it was more of an informational rallying effort than it was a genuine opportunity for meaningful policy discourse and recommendations. I’m hoping that in future forums they include a broader range of folks, definitely from civil society.

Why do you think all the tech celebrities were invited?

I think it was to attract the crowd. They had over 60 senators—the majority of the Senate showed up. I think the Schumer team understood that what would be convincing for these senators would be to see all the major CEOs and tech celebrities in one space, and then sprinkle in a bit of civil society to diversify the perspectives a bit.

Some people are very understandably upset about the imbalance in representation of different groups. And I think that totally makes sense. But I do recognize that if the goal is to get as many senators as possible to start talking about AI, start prioritizing AI, and look past party lines in order for that to happen, I think it makes sense to have those guys in there.