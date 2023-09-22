The Download: inverse vaccines, and Microsoft’s big deal
Plus: the US is sending a new military aid package to Ukraine
This is today's edition of The Download, our weekday newsletter that provides a daily dose of what's going on in the world of technology.
How inverse vaccines might tackle diseases like multiple sclerosis
On the whole, typical vaccines prime the immune system to respond. But scientists are also working on “inverse vaccines” that teach the immune system to stand down.
Last week Jeffrey Hubbell and his colleagues at the University of Chicago reported that an inverse vaccine they developed had successfully reversed a disease similar to multiple sclerosis in mice. Hubbell has tested this approach before, but only as a way of preventing the disease—not curing it.
These immune-dampening shots could lead to a whole host of therapies to treat autoimmune diseases. And in fact, Anokion, a company Hubbell cofounded, has already launched clinical trials to test whether this type of inverse vaccine might help people with multiple sclerosis and celiac disease. Read the full story.
—Cassandra Willyard
This story is from The Checkup, our weekly biotech and health newsletter. Sign up to receive it in your inbox every Thursday.
To learn more about vaccines, why not check out:
+ What to know about this autumn’s covid vaccines. New variants will pose a challenge, but early signs suggest the shots will still boost antibody responses. Read the full story.
+ Who benefits most from the new covid vaccines? Data show that older adults and people with underlying illnesses need the vaccine most. Read the full story.
+ What’s next for mRNA vaccines. mRNA vaccines helped us through the covid-19 pandemic—but they could also help defend against many other infectious diseases, offer universal protection against flu, and even treat cancer. Read the full story.
The must-reads
I’ve combed the internet to find you today’s most fun/important/scary/fascinating stories about technology.
1 The UK is revisiting Microsoft’s offer to acquire Activision
But it’s not a done deal yet. (WSJ $)
+ UK regulators have accepted Microsoft’s tweaks to the deal, in principle. (FT $)
2 The US has granted Ukraine a lot more military hardware
But long-range missiles, which Ukraine covets, won’t be included in the package. (ABC News)
+ The US equipment will plug the gap now Poland has ceased sending weapons. (Economist $)+ Decoy weapons are successfully fooling Russian troops. (FT $)
+ Inside the messy ethics of making war with machines. (MIT Technology Review)
3 The blockchain’s future looks surprisingly crypto-free
Startups have more modest goals now, ideally without legal complications. (Rest of World)+ Crypto parties are still raging if you know where to look, though. (Bloomberg $)
4 These law geeks are taking us inside Google’s antitrust trial
Google may have stopped the trial from being live streamed, but it can’t prevent members of the public from sitting in. (Wired $)
5 People are still queuing to buy the new iPhone
Lines of eager customers in China, the UK, Dubai and Australia suggest Apple’s appeal is as strong as ever. (Bloomberg $)
6 A man-made organism defies the rules of biology
In theory, using unnatural amino acids could make organisms less prone to viral infections. (Proto.Life)
7 Your intimate health information is just data to Big Tech
Data that can generally be sold onto willing advertisers. (The Atlantic $)
+ How your brain data could be used against you. (MIT Technology Review)
8 Gen Z isn’t immune to online scams
In fact, in many cases, they fall for them more than boomers. (Vox)
9 Absolutely nobody loves PowerPoint
Nonetheless, it persists. (FT $)
+ Next slide, please: A brief history of the corporate presentation. (MIT Technology Review)
10 Don’t throw out your used coffee grounds
They can become the foundation for all sorts of 3D-printing projects instead. (Ars Technica)
+ Watch this team of drones 3D-print a tower. (MIT Technology Review)
Quote of the day
“It feels bad, you feel hurt. Then you give yourself time to grieve, you find someone else and you get excited again.”
—Rowan Rosenthal, a former principal product designer for Grindr, likens the decision to leave the company because of its strict return-to-office mandate to the end of a relationship, they tell the Washington Post.
The big story
California’s coming offshore wind boom faces big engineering hurdles
Last December, dozens of companies fought for the right to lease the first commercial wind power sites off the coast of California in an auction that could kick-start the state’s next clean energy boom.
The state has an ambitious goal: building 25 gigawatts of offshore wind by 2045. That’s equivalent to nearly a third of the state’s total generating capacity today, or enough to power 25 million homes.
But, among other tests, the plans are facing a daunting geological challenge: the continental shelf drops steeply just a few miles off the California coast. Read the full story.
—James Temple
We can still have nice things
A place for comfort, fun and distraction in these weird times. (Got any ideas? Drop me a line or tweet 'em at me.)
+ Some mysteries just aren’t meant to be solved, but that doesn’t mean scientists aren’t having a good go at it.
+ This organ arrangement of club classic Insomnia will get your weekend off to the right start.
+ A jerk tofu tray bake sounds like a tasty combination of flavors.
+ This exciting map helps to pinpoint lightning storms happening all over the world, in real time. 🌩️
+ Singer Hozier is on a mission: to see a ghost.
Deep Dive
The Download
The Download: brain signals as speech, and faster-charging batteries
Plus: AI is worming its way into academic journals
The Download: introducing our TR35 innovators
Plus: meet the innovator working to make AI safer
The Download: counting China’s mpox cases, and Meta has blocked news in Canada
Plus: South Korea is set to receive billions in chip subsidies from the US
The Download: how Yale University has prepared for ChatGPT, and schools’ AI reckoning
Plus: China's EV makers are on the rise
Stay connected
Get the latest updates from
MIT Technology Review
Discover special offers, top stories, upcoming events, and more.