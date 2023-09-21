The Download: what’s next for supercomputers, and electrifying everything
What’s next for the world’s fastest supercomputers
When the Frontier supercomputer came online last year, it marked the dawn of so-called exascale computing, with machines that can execute an exaflop—or a quintillion (1018) floating point operations a second.
Since then, scientists have geared up to make more of these blazingly fast computers: several exascale machines are due to come online in the US and Europe in 2024.
But speed itself isn’t the endgame. Researchers hope to pursue previously unanswerable questions about nature—and to design new technologies in areas from transportation to medicine. Read the full story.
—Sophia Chen
How electricity could clean up transportation, steel, and even fertilizer
“Electrify everything” is a common refrain in climate circles. The basic concept is a simple one: there are some parts of our world that are largely powered directly by fossil fuels, like vehicles or home heating.
Meanwhile, renewables power an increasing fraction of the electrical grid every year. So if we can find ways to hook these fossil-fuel-powered systems up to electricity instead, we’ll be well on our way to real climate action.
People shouting “Electrify everything” often focus on familiar examples like vehicles and homes. But can we electrify steel production? What about fertilizer? What might it mean to actually electrify everything? Read the full story.
1 ChatGPT can create images now
Like all AI generators, it’s still prone to making mistakes though. (NYT $)
+ Crucially, artists can opt out of having their work used as training data for it. (TechCrunch)
+ Meanwhile, yet more high-profile authors are lining up to sue OpenAI. (CNBC)
+ Here’s how AI image generators actually work. (WP $)
+ See for yourself how biased AI image models are. (MIT Technology Review)
2 Amazon’s new smarter, more natural-sounding Alexa is here
But it’s still got some way to prove it’s as smart-seeming as a chatbot. (WP $)
+ The company’s been working on chattier, smoother interactions. (WSJ $)
3 Neuralink euthanized up to a dozen monkeys
The complications they suffered could have been directly linked to their brain implants. (Wired $)
+ Elon Musk’s Neuralink is neuroscience theater. (MIT Technology Review)
4 How Apple tried—and failed—to build its own iPhone chip
Its desire to cut ties with its current chip supplier Qualcomm is easier said than done. (WSJ $)
+ Google wants to get rid of its current chipmaker, too. (The Information $)
+ The chip patterning machines that will shape computing’s next act. (MIT Technology Review)
5 US tax companies have been warned not to monetize personal data
After they were revealed to have been tracking customers on the web. (The Markup)
+ How tech companies got access to our tax data. (MIT Technology Review)
6 The US military has to use an AI to understand its own budget
Combing through more than 15,000 policy documents takes a seriously long time. (The Intercept)
7 What does ending fossil fuels mean?
Climate activists are determined to be heard—but not all politicians are listening. (Vox)
+ Climate change misinformation is rife across social platforms. (The Verge)
+ Busting three myths about materials and renewable energy. (MIT Technology Review)
8 America’s car industry is being turned on its head
Strikes will delay the production of tens of thousands of vehicles a week. (Economist $)+ Car companies are behaving like Silicon Valley companies these days. (The Atlantic $)
+ Cars are still cars—even when they’re electric. (MIT Technology Review)
9 The hottest job in AI? Being a poet
Their aim is to make chatbots’ creative writing sparkle. (Rest of World)
10 Service in Starbucks is getting slower 🧋
You can blame those stupid TikTok concoctions. (Bloomberg $)
