The Download: climate heroes, and a new way to track diseases

A lot of bright minds are working on solutions to climate change. You can find some of them in the latest edition of our annual 35 Innovators Under 35 list.

Carbon capture, tackling demand response on the grid, and building satellites for climate monitoring were just some of the topics this year’s forward thinkers have been working on.

But there was a particular concentration in two fascinating areas: batteries and fuels.

Casey Crownhart, our climate reporter, has taken a closer look at a few of this year’s innovators and consider what their work could mean for the future of climate action. Read the full story.

How software that tracks covid variants could protect us against future outbreaks

When covid-19 started spreading in early 2020, scientists quickly realized that tracking how the virus was mutating would be essential for public health as new strains emerged that put people at greater risk.