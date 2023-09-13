The Download: Google’s anti-censorship tool, and China’s critical minerals

The news: Google is launching new anti-censorship technology created in response to actions by Iran's government during the 2022 protests, the company has exclusively told MIT Technology Review. It hopes that the tool will increase access for internet users living under authoritarian regimes all over the world.

How it works: The company already offers a privacy tool called Outline, which provides free, open, and encrypted access to the internet through a VPN. It’s releasing Outline’s code in the form of a software developer kit so that other websites and applications can build censorship resistance directly into their products, removing the need to connect separately to the internet through a VPN.

Need for speed: Outline VPN will also allow developers from different companies to work on the same code and enable them to run updates more efficiently, allowing for quicker responses to evolving censorship tactics. Read the full story.

—Tate Ryan-Mosley

How China hopes to secure its supply chain for critical minerals

When China announced back in July that it was restricting exports of germanium and gallium, it was a reminder of the leverage that it holds in the global supply chain for critical minerals.

These minerals are used in computer chips and precision weapons, but they are also important in clean tech and thus combating climate change.