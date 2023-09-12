There’s never been a more important time in AI policy

⚖️ On Tuesday, September 12, at 12 p.m. US Eastern time, we will be hosting a subscriber-only roundtable conversation about how to regulate artificial intelligence. I’ll help you decipher what is going on in AI regulation and what to pay attention to this fall. (You can subscribe to get access here.)

Lawmakers are back from summer vacation and ready for action. The new school year has started with a flurry of action in AI in what is turning out to be one of the most consequential seasons for the technology.

A lot has changed since I first started covering AI policy four years ago. I used to have to convince people that the subject was worth their time. Not any more. It has gone from being a super nerdy, niche topic to front-page news. Notably, politicians in countries such as the US, which have traditionally been reluctant to regulate tech, have now come out swinging with lots of different proposals.

On Wednesday, tech leaders and researchers are meeting at Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer’s first AI Insight Forum. The forum will help Schumer shape his approach to AI regulation. My colleague Tate Ryan-Mosley breaks down what to expect here.

Senators Richard Blumenthal and Josh Hawley have also said they will introduce a bipartisan bill for artificial intelligence, which will include rules for licensing and auditing AI, liability rules around privacy and civil rights, as well as standards for data transparency and safety. They would also create an AI office to oversee the tech’s regulation.

Meanwhile, the EU is in the final stages of negotiations for the AI Act, and some of the toughest questions about the bill, such as whether to ban facial recognition, how to regulate generative AI, and how enforcement should work, will be hashed out between now and Christmas. Even the leaders of the G7 decided to chime in and agreed to create a voluntary code of conduct for AI.