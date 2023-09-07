How water could make safer batteries

I recently wrote about one alternative battery maker called Eos, which got a huge loan from the US Department of Energy last week. So for this edition of the newsletter, let’s dive into how Eos and other battery makers are looking to change up battery chemistries with water.

A hot topic: battery safety

It can be tricky to talk about lithium-ion batteries and safety, because there’s a lot of misinformation out there and emotions can run hot. But it’s worth digging in here on why so many alternative battery makers emphasize safety when they talk about their technology.

Lithium-ion batteries can and sometimes do catch fire, usually when they’re damaged or when they get too hot, kicking off chemical reactions in a process called thermal runaway. Devices that use lithium-ion batteries typically have safety systems in place to manage this risk: electric vehicles have cooling systems installed around battery packs, for example.

But sometimes things can go wrong. Manufacturing defects happen (remember those Chevy Bolt fires?). It’s not totally clear how often EVs catch fire in general, though some data suggests it’s much less often than gas-powered vehicles. But on the other hand, EV fires can burn hotter than fires in conventional cars, and they are harder to put out.

The question of safety could become an even more important one as we start to use batteries in a new way: on the power grid. As we install more renewable energy on the grid, there’s a growing need for large-scale energy storage installations that can save solar power for use at night, for instance.

These storage systems are great news for cutting emissions, but things can go wrong with them as well. As Canary Media reported, New York has seen a few battery fires this summer in large-scale stationary storage installations on the grid. No injuries were reported in any of the fires, and damage was mostly limited to the batteries themselves. But a string of fires doesn’t look too great.