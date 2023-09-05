You need to talk to your kid about AI. Here are 6 things you should say.

But it’s not just AI chatbots that kids are encountering in schools and in their daily lives. AI is increasingly everywhere—recommending shows to us on Netflix, helping Alexa answer our questions, powering your favorite interactive Snapchat filters and the way you unlock your smartphone.

While some students will invariably be more interested in AI than others, understanding the fundamentals of how these systems work is becoming a basic form of literacy—something everyone who finishes high school should know, says Regina Barzilay, a professor at MIT and a faculty lead for AI at the MIT Jameel Clinic. The clinic recently ran a summer program for 51 high school students interested in the use of AI in health care.

Kids should be encouraged to be curious about the systems that play an increasingly prevalent role in our lives, she says. “Moving forward, it could create humongous disparities if only people who go to university and study data science and computer science understand how it works,” she adds.

At the start of the new school year, here are MIT Technology Review’s six essential tips for how to get started on giving your kid an AI education.

1. Don’t forget: AI is not your friend

Chatbots are built to do exactly that: chat. The friendly, conversational tone ChatGPT adopts when answering questions can make it easy for pupils to forget that they’re interacting with an AI system, not a trusted confidante. This could make people more likely to believe what these chatbots say, instead of treating their suggestions with skepticism. While chatbots are very good at sounding like a sympathetic human, they’re merely mimicking human speech from data scraped off the internet, says Helen Crompton, a professor at Old Dominion University who specializes in digital innovation in education.

“We need to remind children not to give systems like ChatGPT sensitive personal information, because it’s all going into a large database,” she says. Once your data is in the database, it becomes almost impossible to remove. It could be used to make technology companies more money without your consent, or it could even be extracted by hackers.

2. AI models are not replacements for search engines

Large language models are only as good as the data they’ve been trained on. That means that while chatbots are adept at confidently answering questions with text that may seem plausible, not all the information they offer up will be correct or reliable. AI language models are also known to present falsehoods as facts. And depending on where that data was collected, they can perpetuate bias and potentially harmful stereotypes. Students should treat chatbots’ answers as they should any kind of information they encounter on the internet: critically.